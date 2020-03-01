Priyanka Chopra Reveals Popular Netflix Show She Is Binge-watching

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, has an envious filmography. However, the actor does not hesitate to appreciate new talents. So, when a leading online portal asked her about her favourite show, she could not stop raving about a popular Netflix show. Here is all you need to know.

Priyanka Chopra is obsessed with this Netflix show

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview, revealed that she is currently watching Netflix's popular series Sex Education. The series, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncutai Gatwa, and Emma Mackey in the lead, narrates the tale of Moordale High School students. The first season of the show was reportedly watched by more than 40 million people.

In the interview published on an online portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is bingeing on Sex Education and is also a fan of Amazon Prime's The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. However, the actor did not talk much about what she liked in the Netflix and Amazon Prime shows in the interview.

Upcoming movies of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is reported to be shooting for Raman Bahrani's The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is reported to be a reel adaptation of Man Booker prize winner book of the same name. The movie that will mark the first collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra is expected to release soon.

Besides the upcoming, Priyanka Chopra has a slew of movies in her kitty. Reports have it that the actor will be seen in movies like The Matrix 4, Sheela, Cowboy Ninja Viking, among others. All of these movies are at different stages of productions.

