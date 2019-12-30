ParineetI Chopra Beats The Cold With A Nice Hot Mug Of Hot Chocolate, See Pic

Parineeti Chopra's love for travelling is clearly visible from her Instagram profile. This year, Parineeti has been completely busy with her work schedule. However, now that the year has come to an end, Parineeti Chopra has finally taken some time off from work. The actor has taken off to Germany to spend time at a much-loved winter destination with her close friends.

The merry winter season is all about white and red! This adorable picture of Parineeti donning a leather jacket paired with a beanie cap is making her fans crazy. Not forgetting a mug of hot chocolate and beautiful scenery. The mountains at the background covered with snow and the water looks truly mesmerising. Seems like Parineeti is keeping herself warm with hot chocolates and warm cosy clothes. Check out the picture here.

Parineeti's vacation post

Another picture from her vacation is from the streets of Munich with a beautiful backdrop of a building in Munich and the locals headed for their daily chores. At the same time, Parineeti Chopra continues to win over the hearts of her fans through her Instagram handle. Check out a few pictures from her trip.

According to reports, the confirmed destinations on Parineeti’s itinerary include Austria, Budapest, and Munich. On the work front, the actor has been busy shooting for movies like Saina, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will soon hit the silver screens.

