Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Idea About Feminism, Says Confidence Defines Femininity

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Kesari, has time and again proved her mettle as a movie star, as the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances in her movies. Apart from being famous for her jovial nature and stellar performances, Parineeti Chopra has also caught the attention of the audience with her bold statements during interviews. Recently, Parineeti shared her idea of femininity during a media interaction. Here are the details.

Parineeti Chopra’s take of femininity

Of late, many Bollywood celebrities have opened up on femininity. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra are among the few actors who have shared their thoughts on the topic. The latest to join the club is actor Parineeti Chopra. In a recently held interview, Parineeti revealed that being strong, confident and independent defines feminism, which also advocates one’s personality. Parineeti Chopra added that she grew up with two younger brothers who motivated her to flourish as a woman.

Praineeti on her work front

Currently, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hyadri in prominent roles. The actor will also be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in Takadum. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021.

