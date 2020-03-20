Parineeti Chopra Has Quite Literally The 'Hit' & 'Miss' With TikTok Emoji Challenge, Watch

Parineeti Chopra is passing her free time at her home by making videos in her house and sharing them with her fans on her Instagram. The actor recently shared a series of videos where is trying to do the TikTok emoji challenge. Using the filter of the challenge on Instagram, she tried to copy the same.

Here are the videos that Parineeti Chopra posted on her Instagram story:

Parineeti can be seen wearing a plain black t-shirt paired with a white jacket. In the first video, she pulls off all the hand emojis, except for the last one. She then gives another go to the challenge and this time, she is successful in completing it. She also celebrates by doing a cute little dance at the end of the video. Completing her stream of videos, she challenged her fans to do the same as well.

Parineeti Chopra's photos also include some pictures from her childhood in her recent post. The actor posted these pictures in celebration of her brother Sahaj Chopra's birthday. She wished him a happy birthday and called him her 'lifeline'. She then said that she will talk to him later on the phone and wish him properly.

Parineeti Chopra is set to star in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is staring alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film. The movie is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Archana Puran Singh, and Ananya Khare.

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

