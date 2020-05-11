Parineeti Chopra Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Ishaqzaade' With A Video; Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade clocked 8 years of its release on May 11. It was their first film which made them dazzle on the big screen. Back in 2012, Parineeti and Arjun's debut film Ishaqzaade hit the theatres on 11 May and gave the industry two new fresh faces. The onscreen Jodi seemed to be an instant hit among the audiences and the film too went on to become a box office hit. To commemorate the special day, Parineeti shared a video on her social media.

Parineeti Chopra shares a video

Parineeti Chopra who played the role of a Muslim girl, Zoya Qureshi, shared the interesting clip on her Twitter handle. In the clip, the actress shared all throwback moments during her time of shooting for the film. The actress shared several behind-the-scenes visuals where she can be seen rehearsing for the film. The clip also showcases all her tiff and romantic moments with co-actor Arjun. Apart from the throwback moments, the clip also had the famous track Main Preshaan playing in the background.

Parineeti captioned the video as a thanking note to her character who changed her life completely after portraying it on the big screen.

Made on a not-too-large budget of Rs 16 crore, Ishaqzaade was a massive box office hit as it earned at least Rs 132 crore worldwide. Parineeti and Arjun as debutants were impressive. Apart from Parineeti, Arjun also celebrated the special day by sharing the poster of the film. The Panipat actor shared a motion poster of the film and gave it a witty caption which read as "Iss saal, chokra hua ghar baithe baithe jawaan 😛#8YearsOfIshaqzaade" (This year the boy gets young by sitting at home).

The story of the film revolves around Parma Chauhan (played by Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya Qureshi (played by Parineeti Chopra) are two rebellious individuals who belong to two rival political families. When they fall in love, their families set out to kill them. At last, they surrender their love to fate and kill each other before their family catch hold of them.

