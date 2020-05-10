Arjun Kapoor’s Movies With Parineeti Chopra That You Must Check Out

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat etc. His camaraderie with his debut co-star Parineeti Chopra has always been the talk of the town. The two will be seen sharing screen space again in an upcoming movie. Until then, here are some films starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Check Out

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s films

1. Ishaqzaade (2012)

Ishaqzaade marked the acting debut of both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film focused on the story of two individuals who fall in love with each other but are torn apart due to religious and political reasons. The film opened to positive responses and quickly became a hit at the box office too. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra even received several awards for the performance in the film.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor’s 'Valentine's In April' Movie Recommendations Is Every Romantics’ Delight

2. Namaste England (2018)

Namaste England was the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster film, Namastey London. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Many fans were excited about the film since it was the sequel to Namastey London and also saw Arjun Kapoor star opposite his Ishaqzaade co-star once again. However, the film did not open to good responses and failed to perform well at the box office too.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Movies On Netflix You Can Add To Your Watchlist

3. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2020)

Arjun Kapoor will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra once again in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film has a black comedy background to it. The movie was initially scheduled to release in March 2020 but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film which has got fans excited for it.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Movies Released In 2019 And Their Box-office Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.