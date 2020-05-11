When Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Created Magic Onscreen; See List

Parineeti Chopra is considered one of the finest actors from this new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Parineeti Chopra entered the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2013), alongside Ranveer Singh. In almost a decade long career, Parineeti Chopra has worked with many actors, but her on-screen pairing with Arjun Kapoor is remarkable. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have appeared together in many movies since they entered Bollywood. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Is A Woke Millennial; See Her Posts On Social Awareness

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's movies

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Ishaqzaade is a Habib Faisal’s directorial. The movie marks the debut of Arjun Kapoor in Bollywood and the debut of Parineeti Chopra in a lead role. The plot of the film revolves around a Hindu man and a Muslim woman who share a forbidden romance while fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor’s Movies With Parineeti Chopra That You Must Check Out

Namaste England (2018)

In 2018, the two actors reunited for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England. Along with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the movie also cast Satish Kaushik in a lead role . The plot of the film revolves around an Indian couple who go to great lengths to move to London, England.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's 'Ishaqzaade': Best Dialogues From The Movie

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar (Upcoming )

Keeping in mind the outburst of the global pandemic, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have decided to postpone the release of the film. The Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer was about to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, earlier. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the news.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2020

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 14, 2020

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Is Next After Arjun Kapoor To Go On A Virtual Date To Raise Funds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.