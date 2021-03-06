Parineeti Chopra Drops Cryptic Post On 'people Sidetracking' After 'Saina' Controversy

After the first poster of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film, Saina was unveiled, netizens had mixed reviews about it. A bunch of fans pointed out an error on it and mentioned that the makers got the basics wrong and that the 'serve' had been depicted incorrectly. Many also wrote that poster was referring to tennis player, Sania Mirza. Many flocked to the micro-blogging platform to troll the actor.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle on Friday night and shared a cryptic post. The video had Taylor Swift delivering a speech at an award function. In it, the music mogul said, "If you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you'll know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that would be the greatest feeling in the world."

Parineeti shared the video with a proud emoji, followed by bling. Soon, her brother, Sahaj Chopra backed her and dropped an endearing comment on the video. Fans also flooded the comments section with hearts. "Don't let the troll affect you, Pari, keep up the hard work," read a user's comment.

Parineeti shares cryptic post in light of Saina trailer controversy

After Parineeti Chopra's Saina controversy took over the internet, the director of the film Amol Gupte reacted to the same. He took to his Facebook and wrote that there's too much speculation in the digital media about the poster. He wrote, "Looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania etc...If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl's hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina's height!!!." However, the post is now deleted from his account.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie was released a few days ago. The video shows glimpses of Saina Nehwal's journey and gives a sneak-peek into the ups and downs in her life. The film is all set to release on March 26, 2021.

