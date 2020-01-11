Priyanka Chopra Dons A Whopping Rs 1.2 Lakh Shirt Dress For A Date With Nick Jonas, Detail

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out in a classic print Versace button-up dress for a date evening with singer and husband Nick Jonas. She styled the slinky dress in the button-down style and let room for some semi-casual feels. A plunging neckline and an oversized coat along with plump heels and a black clutch was just the right amount of high fashion dose that her fans needed.

Here is what she wore for the evening out:

With hubby Nick Jonas:

What amazed many is the price point of the white, golden, black shirt satin dress. According to media reports, the outfit was set at a whopping Rs 1.2 lakhs.

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion statement does need a great amount of capital to be thrown in. However, the actor's effortless Barocco rodeo print sleeveless shirt dress did get all the attention it deserves. PeeCee was captured while she was heading to a restaurant by several paparazzi and fans had some wonderful reactions.

Here is the dress:

Photo Courtesy: Versace Website, Barocco rodeo print sleeveless shirt dress.

On the other hand, more on a formal note, Priyanka Chopra had a major fashion moment at the red carpet of Golden Globe Awards 2020. She was seen wearing a soft pink Christina Ottaviano off-shoulder gown with semi-long trail and diamond neckpiece. Wherever Priyanka goes, she is blazing trails of fashion statements. Her outfit stood out at the Golden Globes.

