Priyanka Chopra Accidentally Gives Out A Secret About Her Love Life With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas graced the stage of Golden Globes 2020 to present an award in the ceremony. The two arrived together at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday. While Priyanka was seen sporting a bubble gum pink gown, Nick was seen donning a black tuxedo. In a post shared by Nick, Priyanka had also accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a pair of studs. But, during the interview session, Priyanka accidentally revealed a little secret about her and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's goof-up

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an entry together to the Golden Globes celebrity interview stage where they were welcomed by hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans. The hosts recalled the time when Priyanka and Nick made an entry together to the MET Gala in 2018. The host stated that the two were evidently looking like a couple and asked about the rumours of the couple making love in their limo car.

To this, Nick exclaimed saying that they didn't make love in a limousine car while on their way to Golden Globes but was interrupted by Priyanka who stated that they are not talking about today but the MET Gala back in 2018. This was quickly picked up by the hosts who asked Priyanka if they made love in their car back in 2018 during MET Gala, only to receive blushes and playful denial by the couple.

