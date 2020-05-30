Parineeti Chopra Expresses Excitement For 'FRIENDS' Cookbook On IG; Gives Shoutout To Fans

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Parineeti Chopra has been sharing her lockdown shenanigans on social media and now, the actor gave a cryptic reaction to the launch of FRIENDS official cookbook. Taking to her Instagram handle to share a reaction on the release on FRIENDS cookbook, Parineeti Chopra shared a still from the show and wrote a message to her fellow ‘quarantine FRIENDS-obsessed fans’. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Parineeti Chopra wrote: "My fellow FRIENDS-Obsesssed-Quarantine chefs? Sigh." As per a report published by news daily, FRIENDS official cookbook is on cards, which comprises nearly 100 recipes. Written by Chef Amanda Lee, the book is described as a “fun homage to the show that’s always been there for you". As per reports, each page will include a recipe from the series along with details about its backstory on Friends. Backed by Warner Bros. the much-awaited books will be launched on September 22, 2020. As per reports, the book's compiles nearly 70 of Monica Geller's recipes.

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

Currently, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-anticipated film chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame. She will be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-anticipated film also stars Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hyadri in prominent roles.

The actor will also be seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan in Takadum. Directed by Homi Adjainia, Takadum is expected to release in 2021. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor.

FRIENDS

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

