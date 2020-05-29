Parineeti Chopra Shares A Hilarious Video Describing Her Quarantine Cooking Struggle Aptly

Parineeti Chopra is currently quarantining in her Mumbai apartment amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor had often shared her struggles with cooking. Parineeti had also featured on a virtual coffee date to raise funds where she had joked about not knowing how to cook food and that she is dealing with major cooking problems during the lockdown. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a video of the American actor Derek Hough where he can be seen dealing with cooking problems. Check it out below -

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story

In the video, actor Derek Hough can be seen dealing with cooking issues in a quirky way while sporting the famous big face filter of TikTok. The actor can be seen first struggling to cut onions with a knife. He later quickly brings out a chopper and cuts the onions easily. Parineeti also tagged one of her friends in the Instagram story writing 'He's read our minds', referencing to Derek Hough. Check out the fun video below -

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra recently hosted a virtual coffee date for five lucky winners along with Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula. The virtual coffee date was organised as a way to raise funds to feed 4000 family members of over 1000 daily wage earners in India. The actor has spoken to a leading news daily about her endeavour and stated that there are millions of unemployed daily wage earners who are struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown.

The actor has also come forward and done her bit to raise funds for ration kits which include whole wheat flour, rice, lentils, spices, salt and oil sustainable for a family of four. During the virtual coffee date, Parineeti and Anshula Kapoor sat down with five lucky winners and shared a cup of coffee while having heartfelt discussions. During the virtual coffee date, Parineeti Chopra also revealed her love for puzzles with one of her fans. The actor also showcased her collection of ongoing puzzles which took the fans by surprise.

