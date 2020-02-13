Parineeti Chopra Not The Only Chopra Sister In B-Town, Here Is Another One

Parineeti Chopra debuted in Bollywood with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. According to reports, she was then called as the next big Chopra sister to make a mark in Bollywood. However, the actress is now at a very steady success with her films. The actress is now the centre of attraction in Bollywood amidst the Chopra sisters with many projects lined up for release. However, Parineeti is not the only Chopra sister who entered Bollywood after Priyanka Chopra. Mannara Chopra is another one of Chopra sisters who you probably didn’t know about.

Meet Mannara Chopra, the next Chopra sister in B-Town

Mannara Chopra debuted with the film Zid in Bollywood. However, the starlet and Parineeti Chopra’s sister is not new to acting. She has had subsequent hits in the south film industry with diverse roles in films like Sita, Thikka and the latest addition to the list being Its My Life.

Watch Mannara Chopra’s first Bollywood films trailer that released back in 2014

Mannara Chopra is known as ‘Barbie Handa’ in Tollywood. She has done a list of Tamil and Telugu films. Parineeti Chopra and elder sister Priyanka Chopra are often seen at the launch parties or premieres of Mannara’s films. The family is close-knit as Mannara also shows up to support her sister Priyanka Chopra. Recently she was seen hanging out with PeeCee and her mother Madhu Chopra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Mannara Chopra hails from Gurgaon, Haryana. She did her education in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to start her career in acting. According to reports, she started her career as a model for several advertisements.

