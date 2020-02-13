Did You Know Parineeti Chopra Starred In These TV Shows & Short Films?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin, Parineeti Chopra is a renowned actor in the Hindi film industry. She has featured in several great films and is soon going to be seen on the big screen once more in the Indian remake of The Girl on the Train, which is set to release on May 8, 2020.

However, films are not the only media through which Parineeti Chopra has showed off her acting skills. The actor has also featured in a few TV shows and short films. Here is a list of all the appearances the actor has made on the small screen.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra shells fashion tips to style your dark coloured outfits; See pics

India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj

For a brief time, Parineet Chopra featured on the reality TV show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. This was the only reality show that Parineeti has ever appeared in. However, she was not a contestant, instead, she was one of the many mentors who guest-starred on the show.

India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj was a reality talent show that featured a group of aspiring actors, who competed to show off their acting and drama skills. The winner of the show would get the opportunity to feature in a film.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra knows how to slay in white and black combo outfits

Dor

Dor is a short film that starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The short film told the story of true love between a mother and her child. Parineeti plays the role of Ria in the short film, who listens to Michael's story about his mother. Michael tells Parineeti what a mother expects from a son and also explains to her the pain that a mother goes through when her son leaves and moves on with his life.

Also Read | Here's how Parineeti Chopra shared her concerns over Coronavirus outbreak

Man's World

Man's World was a web series where Parineeti Chopra made a few cameo appearances as a doctor. The show revolves around Kiran, who is fed up of the way people treat women differently than men. She then wishes that men and women switch places and comical hijinks ensues.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra not the only Chopra sister in B-Town, here is another one

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.