Parineeti Chopra Follows THIS Beauty Regimen To Keep Her Skin Healthy

Parineeti Chopra has been having a hectic schedule with back-to-back shoot schedules for her next film, namely Saina Nehwal and The Girl on The Train. According to reports, she went under gruesome training for the former. For the latter, she had to undergo several look changes.

When asked about taking care of herself and her skin in between busy work commitments, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she has several beauty hacks and must-do things. She revealed the following in an interview with a magazine.

Parineeti Chopra's beauty secrets

Parineeti Chopra reveals that the key to having good skin is to remain hydrated and intake enough water. According to her past interview, she believes in two-step basics: Step one involves hydrating and step two involves moisturizing. She also added that it is important for her to take a good long shower in warm to hot water. She does not believe in strict regimens but thinks that it is important to eat right seasonal veggies and fruits apart from the regular intake of proteins.

Parineeti Chopra also revealed that it is important to know a few home remedies for quick rescue to your skin. She believes that Aloe Vera is a good solution for all the local woes. She also believes in protecting her hair from damage using heat protectors. She does not blindly use any product on her skin and hair and thinks that only one brand should be used.

Parineeti Chopra also revealed what’s in her bag in an interview in the past. She said that lipstick and mascara is a must in her bag. She uses moisturizing lip balms and face cream. One of the must-have product in her bag is perfumes and deodorants.

