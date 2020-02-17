The Debate
Parineeti Chopra's Friendship With Stylist Sanjana Batra Is #goals; See Pics

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is best friends with Sanjana Batra, who also happens to be her stylist. Read on to know about their friendship over the years.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is usually styled by her close friend and celebrity stylist  Sanjana Batra. The two share a great bond and have been friends since Parineeti Chopra’s Ishaqzaade days. In fact, Sanjana is a part of Parineeti's close circle and the duo share an amzing professional as well as personal camaraderie.

Proof that Parineeti Chopra and Sanjana Batra share a close-knit bond and their friendship is goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 Parineeti Chopra Sanjana the "love of her life"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra likes to make goofy videos and share them with her fans. One of these videos includes best friend Sanjana Batra. In the post, the two can be seen enjoying a vacation in Dubai. Parineeti shared more videos from the vacation.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Not The Only Chopra Sister In B-Town, Here Is Another One

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra loves spending dainty dinners and brunches with her close buddies Sanjana Batra and Divyak D’Souza. She shares several pictures on her IG with the stylish duo. They are seen smiling in most of the frames, enjoying their time together.

Also Read | Did You Know Parineeti Chopra Starred In These TV Shows & Short Films?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Looks Elegant In These Pantsuit Sets; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Sanjana Batra have enjoyed their long-lasting friendship often wishing and missing each other on auspicious occasions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also Read | Get Style Tips From Parineeti Chopra To Style Those Light & Dark Combo Outfits

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
