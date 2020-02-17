Parineeti Chopra's Friendship With Stylist Sanjana Batra Is #goals; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra is usually styled by her close friend and celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra. The two share a great bond and have been friends since Parineeti Chopra’s Ishaqzaade days. In fact, Sanjana is a part of Parineeti's close circle and the duo share an amzing professional as well as personal camaraderie.

Proof that Parineeti Chopra and Sanjana Batra share a close-knit bond and their friendship is goals

Parineeti Chopra Sanjana the "love of her life"

Parineeti Chopra likes to make goofy videos and share them with her fans. One of these videos includes best friend Sanjana Batra. In the post, the two can be seen enjoying a vacation in Dubai. Parineeti shared more videos from the vacation.

Parineeti Chopra loves spending dainty dinners and brunches with her close buddies Sanjana Batra and Divyak D’Souza. She shares several pictures on her IG with the stylish duo. They are seen smiling in most of the frames, enjoying their time together.

Parineeti Chopra and Sanjana Batra have enjoyed their long-lasting friendship often wishing and missing each other on auspicious occasions

