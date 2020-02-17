Parineeti Chopra Looks Elegant In These Pantsuit Sets; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Here are all the times Parineeti Chopra looked elegant in these pant-suit sets. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra looks elegant in these pant-suit sets

Parineeti Chopra donned a black colour silk suit set. She has added on a jacket at the york. The actor has left her wavy hair open and worn black heels. Parineeti has worn no jewellery and applied bold makeup.

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a blood-red colour three-piece pantsuit. She has worn a tube bralette, along with high-waist bell-bottom pants. She has worn a red blazer on top of the outfit, and cream colour heels under the outfit. Parineeti has worn no jewellery and applied bold makeup.

Parineeti Chopra has worn a black and white pantsuit. She has worn a black tube top, with white high-waist pants and worn a white blazer on top. She has worn black heels and carried an off-white colour clutch. Parineeti has worn no jewellery and applied bold makeup.

