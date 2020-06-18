Parineeti Chopra's Formal Outfits To Take Cues From For Styling Your Next Corporate Look

Formal outfits for business or corporate meetings need to make you look smart and sophisticated. Actor Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account is filled with pictures of the actor in formal and elegant outfits. We've picked up the top 5 formal outfits of the actor to take cues from, for styling your next formal outfit to stand out and make a statement.

Five formal outfits inspired by actor Parineeti Chopra

The first formal outfit look to copy from Parineeti Chopra is her grey pant and suit. The actor looked elegant and stylish in her outfit. She chose to wear a white t-back and threw a suit on, pairing it with her baggy grey pants. To complete her look with a wavy hairstyle and minimal makeup, she wore a pair of white sneakers. You can pair your outfit with heels to make it look more formal.

Another outfit of the actor that we loved was how she wore this semi-formal outfit. Parineeti Chopra wore a pair of pencil point jeans and paired it with a white t-shirt. To give it a formal look, the actor wore a grey coloured long suit. Her formal heels completed her entire look and the easy makeup and her wavy hair, made her look gorgeous.

This look of Parineeti Chopra is perfect for formal parties or events. The outfit is sophisticated and can make one look formal. We loved how the actor wore a black one-piece and paired it with a long jacket. The black stylish belt on her waist made her outfit complete.

Another formal outfit is this long line skirt and a striped shirt. Parineeti Chopra wore the striped shirt and tucked it in her skirt. She wore a broad belt around her waist to make her outfit complete. She kept her hair short and straight, that made her look more elegant. With those geeky glasses and the red lipstick, she opted for a glam makeup look.

Dresses can also a perfect outfit for formal occasions. Parineeti Chopra wore a simple black dress with a pair of heels that made her look simple and stylish. She went for a simple glowy makeup look and glossy lips. Her streaked hair was kept simple, parting it from the sides.

