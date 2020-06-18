Sonam Kapoor's Characters From 'The Zoya Factor' & 'Khoobsurat' Had A Few Things In Common

Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. Her two films Khoobsurat and The Zoya Factor are remembered for the lighthearted character that she played in them. The characters Mili Chakravarty and Zoya Solanki have quite a few things in common which have caught the attention of the audience. Have a look at a few characteristics of the two characters that were similar to each other.

Similarities between Sonam Kapoor's characters in Khoobsurat & The Zoya Factor

1. Fun-loving attitude

Mili Chakravarty and Zoya Solanki, both have a personality which is hard to forget with time. They both try to live life to the fullest and have no regrets for later. Zoya Solanki’s love for life and energy is visible in the ways in which she tackles every day problems. She can be seen having the most fun when she is around her family which seems to be obsessed with cricket. The character Milii Chakravarty is someone who believes that the purpose of life is to stay happy through it. She finds something fun to do even when she is bored while staying at the magnificent palace.

2. Chirpy and filter less

Both characters of Sonam Kapoor in the films The Zoya Factor and Khoobsurat tend to make mistakes when speaking up about things. They do not give a second thought to what they have been saying and what repercussions could follow. Zoya goes on to tell the Indian cricket team that she could possibly be a lucky charm for them which changes her life completely. On the other hand, Mili has a habit of making things awkward by not using a filter and speaking her mind even if it makes her look a little less smart than others.

3. Stressed over unsuccessful love life

Sonam Kapoor’s characters Zoya and Mili both have tough luck when it comes to their romantic life. Both of them have been struggling to make their relationship work as their spontaneous attitude does not seem to digest well with men. Their fate changes when they meet the leading men in each of the films. Until then, they can be seen cribbing and being upset about how things can be better.

Read Kriti Sanon's Hard-hitting Social Media Post Gets Love From Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi, Others

Also read Check Out Some Vintage Bollywood Pics From The 60s Shared By Sonam Kapoor

4. Modern women and go-getters

Sonam Kapoor’s characters Mili Chakravarty and Zoya Solanki have a successful way of dealing with their professional life. Even though Zoya Solanki is not the best person at work, she pulls every string possible to get the shoot with the Indian Cricket team in place. She makes sure that her job is done in the best way possible. On the other hand, Mili Chakravarty is already a successful physiotherapist and has no plans of backing out even if her patient has been giving her a hard time.

Read Sonam Kapoor Thanks CISF Forces For Their Sacrifices And Ensuring India's Safety

Also read Sonam Kapoor Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Aced The All-black Outfit Better?

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.