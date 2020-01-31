Parineeti Chopra Gets Compared To 'FRIENDS' Girls, Says 'love It'

Parineeti Chopra might be busy with her upcoming projects, but the actor does not miss any chance to give her fans a peek into her life. In a recent Instagram story, the actor posted an interesting picture made by fans, comparing the actor to FRIENDS girls. The picture had Parineeti being compared to Rachel, Phoebe, and Monica.

Check out Parineeti Chopra as 'Friends' girls

The Instagram story won many hearts with many loving Parineeti Chopra's hysterical reaction. The popular Bollywood actor, who seems to have returned from her short vacation in the Maldives, amazed her fans with some stunning pictures from her recent vacation. Here are some pictures of Parineeti Chopra from her recent vacation.

Parineeti Chopra's photos from her Maldives vacation:

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in a slew of movies this year. The actor's first release for the year will reportedly be the official remake of Hollywood film, The Girl on the Train. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kriti Kulhari in the lead, will reportedly hit the silver screens on March 02, 2020.

Besides the remake, Parineeti will also be stepping into the shoes of Saina Nehwal for her biopic. The movie, titled Saina, has been in the making for more than two years. Apart from the sports-drama, the actor also has Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Abhishekh Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India in her kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram)



