Parineeti Chopra Gets A Caption Idea From Varun Dhawan But She 'can't Share It'

Parineeti Chopra shared a scintillating picture of herself on Instagram and regardless to say, she looks stunning. She is seen sporting a pretty white lace detail crop top paired with a black flowy skirt with thigh-high slit details. Parineeti Chopra kept her look simple and opted for a nude dewy makeup look. She went for tight curls open hairdo and accessorized her whole ensemble with golden neck chain and golden bracelet.

Interestingly, Parineeti added Varun Dhawan's name in the caption when she shared the pic on her handle. Given that Varun and Parineeti share a great bond with each other and the two have also worked together in Rohit Dhawan directorial Dishoom, it is understood that this is some kind of inside joke. Varun Dhawan, who is quite active on social media and constantly keeps sharing some funny and amazing posts on the same, is also well-known among his fans for his quirky yet sarcastic caption ideas. This time he gave an interesting suggestion to his friend, Parineeti Chopra.

Check out the post here:

While Parineeti looked breathtaking in the picture, what grabbed the attention was her funny caption. She wrote in her caption that, 'Hi ... VD @varundvn suggested a title but I can't say it.' This has left the fans curious. Fans also started pouring love for the actor and her looks soon after she posted her picture.

Fans reaction to Parineeti's post:

In a candid interview with a leading entertainment portal, Parineeti Chopra opened up saying that she loves to hate Varun Dhawan. She also said that they both share a love-hate relationship. Parineeti Chopra also mentioned that Varun can really be overbearing. He always wants lots of attention and wants people around him talking about him and keep seeing him.

