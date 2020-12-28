Parineeti Chopra Reminisces Cherishing Time Spent With Her 'Di Di'; Priyanka Comments

Parineeti Chopra manages to keep her social media handle interesting and quirky by sharing some amazing moments with her fans. She recently shared an adorable moment she spent with one of her loved ones and as she posted it, all her fans along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media to react to her post. Let’s take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s photos on her Instagram and see what the actor shared.

Parineeti poses with Priyanka Chopra's dog

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute picture of her in which she can be seen smiling wearing an oversized jacket. She can also be seen holding Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s dog, Diana, in her arms. As she posted this photo on Instagram, she also mentioned in her caption how much she misses Diana whom she addressed as ‘Di Di’. Further, she also wrote how much she misses that little girl in the world and then tagged her in her post. Later, she also gave the jacket courtesy to Nick Jonas as she was wearing his jacket.

When she shared this picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also reacted and stated how much her little pet missed her. Many of the fans took to Parineeti Chopra’s photos on Instagram and sent love to her. Many fans also stated how beautiful she looked in her recent picture while others kept drooling over her mesmerising cuteness. Have a look at how all of them reacted to Parineeti’s post on Instagram.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Is Missing 'Panda', Shares An Adorable Pic With The Husky

Also Read Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Nick, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Dinner With Family

Parineeti Chopra's photos

Parineeti Chopra also took to her Instagram lately and added yet another cute picture of her. In the post, she posted a photo in which she can be seen wearing her workout attire. She can be seen in an all-black look with her face radiating with her post-workout glow. In the caption, she stated that she clicked this picture after her workout session and right before she planned to hit the shower. Several of her fans took to her Instagram handle and mentioned how stunning she looked in her photo and dropped in many heart emojis along with flying kisses to her.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Share season greetings With A Loved-up Photo

Also Read Parineeti Chopra To Play Covert Agent In Her Next With Ribhu Dasgupta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.