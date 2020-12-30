Parineeti Chopra Talks About Her Inheritance, Pens A Sweet Note For Her Mother

Parineeti Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She treats her fans with her posts regularly. Today, she shared a new post on her Instagram in which she talks about her sarcastic sense of humour, her ‘keeda’ for travel and her obsession with grammar. She also thanked her mother by penning down a sweet note. Read ahead to know more.

Parineeti Chopra's photos

On the occasion of Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra’s birthday, Pari shared a childhood picture with her mom. In the throwback picture, Parineeti can be seen in the arms of her mother. She captioned her post by saying that if there was one thing that she had learnt from her mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what her struggles were.

She continued saying that her mother was strong and she kept giggling and smiling with those teeth out. She thanked her mother for the most important lesson. She said that her mother was their little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace. She admitted that she inherited her mother’s sarcastic sense of humour, 'keeda' for travel and obsession with grammar. She said those were the best things and they made her feel wonderful.

She ended the note with a funny line by saying that she felt like a gem but since today was about her mother, she wished her a happy birthday. Jokingly, she also said that one can send her gifts or cash for the same. Fans and followers showered her post with multiple likes and comments in no time.

Parineeti also added multiple stories on her feed for her mother’s birthday. Her stories were reposts of the post shared by fan clubs. She also added lovely captions to her stories.

Parineeti was last seen in Kesari. She will soon be seen in the upcoming movies such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhuj The Pride Of India, The Girl On The Train and more.

