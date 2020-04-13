Parineeti Chopra Has A Bag Addiction And These Pictures Are Proof

Parineeti Chopra's casual looks not only consist of easy, comfort styles that exude girl-next-door's vibe but also statement bags. Along with uber-cool western looks, she also pairs them quirky slings and bags which cannot be missed. Off late, Parineeti Chopra has been donning bags without a miss in several off-duty looks. Here are some of her best looks that prove that the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has a bag addiction after all!

Also Read | Throwback To The Time When Parineeti Chopra Named Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Pet Dog

Backpacks

Parineeti Chopra's laid back looks are mostly accompanied by her backpacks. The actress loves wearing them and the backpacks have made a comeback several times in her casual looks. Furthermore, her mod looks go well with her collection of bags.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Disha Patani's Pool Pictures On A Swing Will Steal Hearts

Fanny Packs

The cool style which made a comeback in late 2018 and early 2019 is an effortless way of carrying essentials. Parineeti has donned this style several times for her airport looks and more. The actress carries off this street style with perfection.

Also Read | Throwback To The Times Parineeti Chopra Sang Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

Over-sized bags

Parineeti Chopra is also the owner of several oversized bags. These are convenient from the point of view of storage but also compliment the overall styles of the athleisure of casual looks. Parineeti Chopra sure knows how to ace the 'oversized bag look'.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh- Who Aced The Coal Lashed Eyes, Shiny Blazer Look?

More pictures that prove the Ishaqzaade actress' addiction for bags

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.