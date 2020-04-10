Throwback To The Times Parineeti Chopra Sang Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most well-known actors in the past decade. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Kill Dill, Namaste England, Kesari, Dawat-e-Ishq, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. But, many fans are unaware of the fact that Parineeti is also a great singer. Here’s a throwback to the time Parineeti Chopra sang Laag Jaa Gale for Ayushmann Khuranna.

Throwback to the time Parineeti Chopra sang Laag Jaa Gale for Ayushmann Khurrana

In the above video, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen singing together at an event. The video is of the time when Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khuranna starrer, Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), had just released. The film is an Akshay Roy directorial, and the plot of the film revolves around a successful writer Abhimanyu Roy, who is stuck in writer's block. He returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story. The film did average business at the box-office.

Parineeti Chopra has even sung a song, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, for the film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. It was the first time Parineeti’s voice was heard in public and she made her singing debut with this song. The song is still loved by many for its music and lyrics.

The actor again stole hearts with the song Teri Mitti Reprise. The song from the film Kesari (2019), starring Akshay Kumar, was originally sung by singer B. Praak and Parineeti worked on the reprise female version of the song. The patriotic-themed song was instantly added to the playlist of many fans. Just like her first song, celebrities, critics, and the audience lauded this song.

