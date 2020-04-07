Throwback To The Time When Parineeti Chopra Named Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Pet Dog

Priyanka Chopra Joans and Parineeti Chopra have always been one of the most adored pair of sisters in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas entered the industry with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Her younger sister Parineeti Chopra, followed her steps when she made her debut with Yash Raj’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Fans often mistake the two as real sisters, but they are in fact first cousins. However, the bond between the two sisters has always been very strong. In fact, what most fans do not know is that Parineeti Chopra was the one to name Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s pet dog. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra was the one to name Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s pet dog

Parineeti Chopra is often spotted visiting Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the US. During one of her trips, Parineeti posted a picture with Priyanka and her dog, claiming to have named the dog. Her caption read, “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha 💖 @priyankachopra @siddharthchopra89 (sic)”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the best actors that Bollywood has ever received. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too. The actor is world-famous for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature.

Along with being one of the biggest sensations in today’s time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also known for being a dog lover. In fact, Priyanka adopted a German Shepherd as a gift for her husband, Nick Jonas, for their one year anniversary. Nick and Priyanka fell in love with Gino since the time they saw him.

