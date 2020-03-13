Best Scenes From Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Kill Dill, Jabariya Jodi, and more, she has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

In 2017, Parineeti Chopra played the lead character in Akshay Roy’s Meri Pyaari Bindu, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The plot of the film revolved around a successful writer, Abhimanyu Roy, who struggles to find an original story and finally decides to write his own love story with his ex-girlfriend, Bindu. Parineeti Chopra played the role of a bold, strong, open and bubbly girl in the film. Her performance in the film was well-praised. Here are some of Parineeti Chopra’s best scenes from Meri Pyaari Bindu. Read ahead-

Parineeti Chopra’s best scenes from Meri Pyaari Bindu

Bindu’s Introduction Scene

Abhimanyu, the famous writer is struggling with what to write when the idea of penning down his own story strikes him. He removes old camera roles and voice recordings and starts to play them. That’s how Bindu is introduced in the film, with her pictures playing on the projector and her voice playing in the background. Abhimanyu is shown staring at them with love.

Car Scene

Meri Pyaari Bindu is the story of Bindu and Abhimanyu who stay in Kolkata, back in the olden days. Bindu is shown to be an ahead-of-time and bold girl, who is caught making love with her not-so-serious boyfriend, by her friends. Her friends, three boys, including Abhimanyu, make fun of her. Bindu gets extremely annoyed at all of them and leaves from there.

Those Three Words

Bindu visits Abhimanyu’s house to spend time with him and his family. Abhimanyu’s mother asks her to say "I Love You" to Abhimanyu in the Bengali language, which she denies in fun. As she leaves from his house, Abhimanyu requests her to say those three magical words to him in Bengali, and she does it in the most romantic way.

Watch the official trailer of the movie here:

