Parineeti Chopra Has Worked With THESE Renowned Directors More Than Once   

Parineeti Chopra is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. Having spent almost a decade in the movie business, Parineeti has worked with many directors and has done many movies. Here are the directors that Parineeti has worked with more than once. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra has worked with these directors more than once

Maneesh Sharma

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma. The story revolves around a smooth and charming conman, Ricky Bahl, cons girls for a living but finally, meets his match is this fun-filled "ROM-CON." Parineeti received praises for her bubbly performance in the film. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl got mix reviews from the audiences with an average run at the box office. Parineeti was later paired with Ranveer in Kill Dill (2014).

Shuddh Desi Romance

Shuddh Desi Romance stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor (in her debut movie) and Rishi Kapoor. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma it is a romantic comedy film released in 2013. The story explores views of three youngsters on love, commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages. Shuddh Desi Romance received mostly positive reviews and was declared as a box office hit. It was extensively shot in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Habib Faisal

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor appear in their first lead roles in Ishaqzaade. The romantic action film is directed by Habib Faisal and was released in 2012. It also stars Gauhar Khan, Ratan Singh Rathore, Anil Rastogi and Natasha Rastogi. While fighting for the political supremacy of their respective families, a Hindu man and a Muslim woman share a forbidden romance. Parineeti and Arjun’s chemistry in Ishaqzaade was loved by the audiences. The film was a hit at the box office with chartbuster soundtrack. Arjun and Parineeti were next seen together in Namaste England (2018) and will also appear in the upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Daawat-e-Ishq

Directed by Habib Faisal, Daawat-e-Ishq is a 2014 released romantic comedy film. It stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead pair along with Anupam Kher, Sumit Gaddi, Karan Wahi and Poojan Parikh. A story of Gullu, a Hyderabadi girl frustrated with dowry-seeking men and Taru (a charming Lucknawi cook), who crush old-fashioned world-view. Daawat-e-Ishq got mix reviews from the audiences and failed to match expectations at the box office. The film was extensively shot in Hyderabad and Lucknow showing their well-known food culture.

