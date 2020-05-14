Parineeti Chopra’s Best On-screen Pairs That Are Loved By Fans

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Parineeti entered the industry with Maneesh Malhotra’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), and has proved her versatility time and again. Having spent almost a decade in the industry, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in many movies and worked opposite many leading actors. Here are the best on-screen pairs of Parineeti Chopra that are loved by fans. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra’s best on-screen pairs

Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra rose to fame with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012), opposite debutant Arjun Kapoor. In 2018, the two actors reunited for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England. Parineeti and Arjun’s movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, that marks as their third collaboration, was to release in March 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the release of the movie has been postponed. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor share a great bond even off-screen and were even rumoured to be in a relationship with each other at one point.

Sidharth Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were first seen opposite each other in Vinil Mathew’s Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Seeing the number of love fans showered on the adorable on-screen pair, the two reunited for Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi (2019). Parineeti and Sidharth’s on-screen and off-screen pairing is always a sight for the audience and their 'jodi' immensly.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Even though Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have appeared together in only Akshay Roy’s Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), the pair has made the fans drool. The chemistry between the two actors stole the hearts of the audience. Fans are eager to see more of them together on-screen.

