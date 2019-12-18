The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Looks Stunning In These Vibrant Shades Of Blue

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra sweeps people off their feet with her magical screen presence. We have compiled some of the actor's best looks in blue attires.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
parineeti chopra

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra sweeps people off their feet with her magical screen presence. Besides her acting chops, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor is known for her stylish looks. Parineeti is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with posts. We have compiled some of her most dazzling looks in blue outfits.

1. The one in blue suit paired with red dupatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

2. The one in blue shade dress featuring a plunging neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

3. Giving royal touch in a royal blue ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

4. 'Love is love'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

5. The one with the blue blazer matched with heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

6. The one with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

7. Sporting the all-denim look with swag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

8. Glamming up in a golden blue ethnic ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: 'Saina' Prep Brings Parineeti Chopra Back On Set, Actor Shares A Sneak Peek Of The Biopic

9. A yellow-blue traditional attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Idea About Feminism, Says Confidence Defines Femininity

Also read: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Video Is Total 'Madness', Parineeti Chopra's Reaction Is Unmissable

 

 

