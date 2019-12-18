Parineeti Chopra Looks Stunning In These Vibrant Shades Of Blue

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra sweeps people off their feet with her magical screen presence. Besides her acting chops, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor is known for her stylish looks. Parineeti is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with posts. We have compiled some of her most dazzling looks in blue outfits.

1. The one in blue suit paired with red dupatta

2. The one in blue shade dress featuring a plunging neckline

3. Giving royal touch in a royal blue ensemble

4. 'Love is love'

5. The one with the blue blazer matched with heels

6. The one with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar

7. Sporting the all-denim look with swag

8. Glamming up in a golden blue ethnic ensemble

9. A yellow-blue traditional attire

