Parineeti Chopra-inspired Outfits That Can Be Tried At Various Events

Picking up outfits for various occasions can be tough for some of us and picking the right outfit for the right occasion can be confusing too. That's when our Bollywood celebrities come to the rescue. Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account is filled with pictures in different outfits. Here are Parineeti Chopra's top 5 outfits that you could take inspiration from, for styling at various occasions.

5 looks to copy from Parineeti Chopra

Date Night outfit

This is the first look you could copy from Parineeti Chopra, for styling your date-night outfit. She wore an olive green colour flare dress with a matching belt on her waist. She went for a simple makeup look and let her wavy hair down. She wore a brown pair of strappy heels to go with her outfit. Her entire look was simple and made her look gorgeous.

Party outfit

Another outfit inspiration to take from Pairneeti Chopra is her party outfit. She wore a green shimmering dress with a plunging neckline. She opted for a glam makeup look with her hair let down, parted at the sides. She wore a pair of nude pumps to complete her outfit.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Suggests Fans Watch This Hollywood Film For Upcoming Weekend

Saree look

Parineeti Chopra wore this black saree on the occasion of Diwali. With a deep neck blouse, the actor looked stunning in her embellished saree. To complete her look, she wore a pair of oxidised jhumkas and tied her hair in a simple low bun.

Casuals

Parineeti Chopra loves carrying fanny packs every time she steps out in casual clothes. She posted a picture of herself in blue jeans and a white shirt. We loved how she tucked half of her shirt in her jeans and rolled her sleeves up. The b-town celeb wore a pair of white sneakers to complete her outfit. The best highlight of her picture was the mask that she wore, which currently is an essential thing to wear.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's GIFs As Elegant Shantipriya From 'Om Shanti Om'; Check Out

Formals

Another look to copy from Parineeti Chopra is her formal look. The actor wore a pair of white pant and suit. She buttoned her suit in the middle that made her look smart. For the makeup, she opted for a smokey eye look and light shade lipstick.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Or Kriti Kharbanda: Whose Green Checkered Outfit Style Do Fans Love More?

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Hina Khan: Who Styled Pant-suit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.