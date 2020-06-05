Deepika Padukone's GIFs As Elegant Shantipriya From 'Om Shanti Om'; Check Out

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om. The movie turned out to be a commercial success and Deepika gained major recognition after her performance. Deepika Padukone created a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express. Take a look at these Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om movie scenes that turned into GIFs.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone reminisces Cannes with 'Green Room Shenanigans', trolls Kartik on query

Also Read| Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and other stars Deepika Padukone is yet to work with

Also Read| Deepika Padukone's most iconic and quirky airport moments that fans fondly remember

Om Shanti Om is a fantasy melodrama film directed and co-written by Farah Khan with Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Shiekh. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as Om, a junior artist in 1977 who has a crush on a secretly married superstar, played by Deepika Padukone in her Hindi film debut. Her lover, a producer played by Arjun Rampal, kills her in a fire. Om witnesses this and dies from the injuries sustained from trying to rescue her. Reincarnated as a superstar in 2007, he seeks to avenge his love.

Om Shanti Om also stars Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu and Javed Sheikh in supporting roles, and sees cameos from many Bollywood celebrities in several sequences and songs. Om Shanti Om was produced under the banner of Chillies Entertainment. The movie was a huge commercial success and also received positive reviews from critics. It also became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan kept the audience glued to their seats with their spectacular performances. As the duo collaborated for the first time, critics had a keen eye on their performance. After the release, they were widely appreciated for their performance. Deepika Padukone collaborated again with Shah Rukh Khan for the movie Chennai Express.

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer Singh would play the role of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. The film ‘83 depicts the story of the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup win.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' & other songs that have 100 million+ views on YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.