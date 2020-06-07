Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Pics Which Give A Virtual Tour Of Her Beautiful Home

Parineeti Chopra is currently quarantining in her Mumbai apartment amid the countrywide lockdown. The actor had often shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram page and proved that she is an active social media user. Parineeti Chopra keeps her fans amused and informed by giving them a vision into her daily activities. When you go through her Instagram, she is often seen posting pictures with a virtual tour of her home in the background. With all that said now, here are some of Parineeti Chopra's posts on Instagram that takes a virtual tour of her home.

Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram posts that give her fans a virtual tour of her home-

This is a picture posted by Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram which has a background of her Balcony. She posted this beautiful sunset picture to thanks the people who are helping her out in this tough time and seeing to it that she is safe and fulfilled with all the basic amenities. Have a look at the caption and picture here-

Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. 🧡 I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable. #Home #Friends #Love #Grateful #Blessed

This is a picture posted by Parineeti on her Instagram and shows her home in the background. This post gives a sneak-peak into her living room where she is trying to make a homemade tripod.

HOMEMADE TRIPOD 🤣 In the age of doing interviews at home, this is the real behind-the-scenes. Also- wearing pyjamas/shorts because nothing can be seen waist down. 🤣 P.S. Will I have to go back to wearing heels again? P.P.S. I miss my team! 🖤 #QuarantineSecrets #Home #Homemade #ShootLife #BTS

Parineeti Chopra sitting in her balcony and posing with a poster for 'I for India', which was the biggest at-home celebrity concert in India. Have a look at her caption and picture with a virtual tour of her background.

We bring you India’s biggest at-home concert - #IforIndia, a concert for our times. Click the donate button and make a difference.

Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook.

Tune in - Facebook.com/facebookappindia

Donate now - https://fb.me/IforIndiaFundraiser

Do your bit. #SocialForGood

100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india

This is a picture of Parineeti's balcony wherein she is ready with her Janta Curfew's tools. Have a look at the picture and caption of the picture in which she says that even she joined the Janta and cheered and clapped along with them.

Janta Curfew tools. I too, went on my balcony, clapped, whistled and cheered! It was pure bliss. But let’s not forget the reason we are doing this! Let’s beat this damn virus together. Stay at home, self quarantine and STOP THE SPREAD!! #Corona #JantaCurfew

With an idol of Buddha and a plant in the background of the picture, Parineeti Chopra is asking her fans to keep safe and stays at home safely. Have a look at this picture and caption here.

Home ☘️ Hope everyone is keeping themselves safe and healthy ... #Peace #Quiet #StayAtHome

Parineeti Chopra working out and stretching her body in her living room with her physiotherapist. See the video and caption here.

Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight 😩 Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me 💕

Parineeti Chopra's picture with a background of her living room. Have a look here-

Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. 🙏 #SainaNehwalBiopic

