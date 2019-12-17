The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Absolutely Slays In These Black Outfits

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. Along with being known for her versatile acting, she is also famous for her fashion

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being known for her versatile acting, the over-achiever is also very famous for her sense in fashion.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Idea About Feminism, Says Confidence Defines Femininity

Parineeti Chopra slays it in black

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a black shimmery mermaid style gown. The gown is deep neck and full-sleeves. She has given her hair a side partition and a wavy look at the bottom. Parineeti completed her look with bold smokey-eye makeup.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra’s Formal Attires To Add To Your Wardrobe Right Away

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti has worn this beautiful black colour shimmery net saree. The blouse of the saree has a deep neck and is sleeveless. She wore large silver earrings and gave her hair a middle partition, with a messy bun tied at the back. She completed her look with bold makeup.

Also Read | 'Saina' Prep Brings Parineeti Chopra Back On Set, Actor Shares A Sneak Peek Of The Biopic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Parineeti Chopra wore a black silk two-piece pant-suit. She wore a waist belt on top of the suit-set. She wore black stilettoes under her outfit. She gave her open hair a middle partition with a messy look. Her bold smokey-eye makeup completes the look.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Adorable Pictures Will Make You Go 'aww'

Other times Parineeti nailed the black look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
