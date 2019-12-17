Parineeti Chopra Absolutely Slays In These Black Outfits

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being known for her versatile acting, the over-achiever is also very famous for her sense in fashion.

Parineeti Chopra slays it in black

Parineeti Chopra is seen posing in a black shimmery mermaid style gown. The gown is deep neck and full-sleeves. She has given her hair a side partition and a wavy look at the bottom. Parineeti completed her look with bold smokey-eye makeup.

Parineeti has worn this beautiful black colour shimmery net saree. The blouse of the saree has a deep neck and is sleeveless. She wore large silver earrings and gave her hair a middle partition, with a messy bun tied at the back. She completed her look with bold makeup.

Parineeti Chopra wore a black silk two-piece pant-suit. She wore a waist belt on top of the suit-set. She wore black stilettoes under her outfit. She gave her open hair a middle partition with a messy look. Her bold smokey-eye makeup completes the look.

Other times Parineeti nailed the black look

