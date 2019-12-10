Parineeti Chopra’s Formal Attires To Add To Your Wardrobe Right Away

Parineeti Chopra has been in the film industry for almost eight years now and has proved that she is here to stay. Her debut film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, had got her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since her debut, Parineeti Chopra has been a part of various hit films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, etc. Ishaqzaade even won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards that year.

Apart from the impressive run in the film industry, Parineeti Chopra is also very popular for her fashion statements. Her experimentations with various styles have been positively received by fans and the fashion police. Hence, we have compiled a list of some of her best formal attires that even you can sport easily.

Parineeti Chopra’s formal outfits

1. Talk about formal wear and there is nothing better than a pencil skirt paired with a crisp shirt. Parineeeti Chopra has aced this style in this black pencil skirt and striped shirt. She is also wearing a leather belt and has paired the look with a classic black blazer.

2. Parineeti Chopra’s outfit is your inspiration if you want to upgrade your fashion game in the office. The Kill Dill actor has styled the look by wearing an off-should solid black blouse with a white blazer on top of it. She is wearing similar white wide pants and sporting a wet look.

3. Parineeti Chopra is looking mesmerising in this belted dress look. She has kept the entire look simple with a black dress and topped the outfit with a green jacket and golden belt.

4. Talk about comfort and that is Parineeti Chopra’s wardrobe. In this look, she has worn simple jeans and a T-shirt. She added the long coat to add a formal touch to the look.

Parineeti Chopra has recently voiced for the character of Elsa in Disney India’s Frozen 2 for the Hindi version. She will next be seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Saina. Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

