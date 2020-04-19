Parineeti is one of the most well-known actors in the past decade. Parineeti Chopra entered the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and hasn't looked back since. After doing movies like Golmaal Again and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. But, many fans are unaware of the fact that Parineeti also likes to sing. Here are times when Parineeti proved that she is a great singer. Read ahead to know more:

Times when Parineeti Chopra proved that she is a great singer

Parineeti Chopra seems to be singing her way through the quarantine.

Parineeti Chopra and her jamming sessions with baby brother, Shivang Chopra.

Throwback to the time Parineeti Chopra sang Laag Jaa Gale for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti Chopra has even sung songs officially a few times. Parineeti Chopra’s first song that went on air was Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, from the film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. It was the first time Parineeti’s voice was heard in public and she made her singing debut with this song. The song is still loved by many for its music and lyrics.

The actor again stole hearts with the song Teri Mitti. The song from the film Kesari (2019), starring Akshay Kumar, was originally sung by singer B. Praak and Parineeti worked on the reprise female version of the song. The patriotic-themed song was instantly added to the playlist of many fans. Just like her first song, celebrities, critics, and the audience lauded this song.

