Parineeti Chopra Yet To Share Screen Space With These Popular Actors

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers. Parineeti entered the industry with Maneesh Sharma's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), and has proved her versatility time and again. Having spent almost a decade in the industry, Parineeti Chopra is yet to share screen space with some popular actors. Below we bring you a list-

Parineeti Chopra yet to share screen space with these actors

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. He is best known for his martial art skills and action sequences in movies. Tiger Shroff is the son of veteran Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff and movie producer Ayesha Dutt, he made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 commercially successful action movie Heropanti. Tiger Shroff went on to star in more commercially successful action films Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and War (2019). Reportedly, he is one of the highest-paid actors in India, and he has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2018 and 2019. The fans are eager to see Tiger Shroff and Parineeti Chopra together on-screen.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra-inspired Outfits That Can Be Tried At Various Events

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The 34 years old actor, has been successful in carving a niche for himself owing to his incredible passion and talent for the Indian cinema. During a candid chat with an entertainment daily, the actor revealed that he does not pay much attention to the cast or the banner of the movie, Rajkummar Rao has always chosen movies on the basis of plots and scripts, above anything else. He has gained himself a very good reputation in the industry. Throughout his film career, Rao has become one of the most promising new actors in India and has received a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. It would be a treat to the eyes to see Rajkummar Rao and Parineeti Chopra work together.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Pics Which Give A Virtual Tour Of Her Beautiful Home

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Having done movies like Masaan (2015), Raazi (2018), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and more, Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra would a great on-screen pair.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra Rock The Casual Outfits; See Pics

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is an evergreen Bollywood superstar. The actor is known best for the various different roles that he plays and is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya (1989). The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. Salman Khan is a multi-tasker and an overachiever, as the actor has set his foot in various other fields like singing, hosting, and writing, apart from acting. The actor is known for working with fresh faces, and the audience hopes to see Salman Khan and Parineeti Chopra work together.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Has Worked With THESE Renowned Directors More Than Once

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. After giving the Hindi Film industry some cult classics like Rockstar (2011) and Barfi (2012), he has successfully created a unique place for himself in the Bollywood world. Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra would look great working together on-screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.