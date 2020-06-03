Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra Rock The Casual Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood stars never fail to give major fashion goals to millennials be it their formal or casual look. Style icons Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra never disappoint fans when it comes to their trendy looks. Be it denim or dresses, the divas have time and again kept their fashion game strong. Here's taking a look at Kiara, Parineeti and Allia's casual looks that made heads turn.

Kiara Advani

In this picture, Kiara Advani can be seen hanging out with her sisters. The diva opted for a plain white top which she paired with jogger pants for this casual outing. She accessorised her look with a black sling bag wrapped around her one sleeve top. The quirky shoes donned by the diva grabbed attention of her fans. Along with that, Kiara Advani accessorised her look with quirky sunglasses too. Sleek hair left open with minimalistic makeup completes this casual look of the Kabir Singh actor.

Alia Bhatt

While strolling on the streets of Los Angeles, Alia Bhatt opted for a beautiful white maxi dress. The dress is synched around her waist and features pocket. The diva accessorised her look with statement heels and a sling bag. To protect her from the sun, she matched her look with matching oval-shaped sunglasses. Minimalistic makeup and sleek hair left open rounded off this causal look of Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra can be seen enjoying Christmas vibes while roaming in Germany in this picture. The diva is dressed in a white jumpsuit which features a black belt around her waist. To protect her from cold weather, Parineeti Chopra paired her ensemble with an oversized designer coat.

The beanie donned by her adds more cuteness to her look. The diva has accessorised her look with a brown sling bag. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open complete this look of Parineeti Chopra.

Professional front

On the work front, Kiara Advani has many interesting projects lined up for her namely Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Alia Bhatt was last seen on the silver screen in Kalank, she will next feature in Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Parineeti Chopra will be seen on the silver screen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release of the movie was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

