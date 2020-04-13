The Debate
Parineeti Chopra Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Bridal Shoot; Says Husband Is 'pending'

Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra recently donned bridal wear for a photo shoot. She also gave a hilarious caption for the post. Read on to know more details about the story.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra’s stunning looks often give her fans #FashionGoals. This time around the actor dressed in bridal wear for a magazine photoshoot. However, this time she had a special request in place for her fans.

ALSO READ | Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Adorable Throwback Pictures For Brother’s Birthday

Parineeti Chopra rocks bridal look in her latest photoshoot

Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself dressed in a bridal outfit. Her fashion avatar made her fans go gaga over it. The actor surely set the internet ablaze with her look for the photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra was dressed in an Abhinav Mishra ivory lehenga which she paired with a similar coloured blouse and sheer dupatta. The plunging neckline of the blouse with mirror design surely set the temperatures rising. Parineeti Chopra accessorised her look with a huge nose ring and bracelet with soft, lusciously curled hairstyle.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Show The 'Jabariya Jodi' Star's Love For Fitness

However, it was the caption that took away all our attention. Parineeti Chopra mentioned in the same that she is now all decked up as a bride and is awaiting a husband. She even hilariously quizzed her fans if they have any clue on when he is coming.

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra And Disha Patani's Pool Pictures On A Swing Will Steal Hearts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

ALSO READ | Throwback To The Times Parineeti Chopra Sang Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
