Parineeti Chopra Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Bridal Shoot; Says Husband Is 'pending'

Parineeti Chopra’s stunning looks often give her fans #FashionGoals. This time around the actor dressed in bridal wear for a magazine photoshoot. However, this time she had a special request in place for her fans.

Parineeti Chopra rocks bridal look in her latest photoshoot

Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself dressed in a bridal outfit. Her fashion avatar made her fans go gaga over it. The actor surely set the internet ablaze with her look for the photoshoot.

Parineeti Chopra was dressed in an Abhinav Mishra ivory lehenga which she paired with a similar coloured blouse and sheer dupatta. The plunging neckline of the blouse with mirror design surely set the temperatures rising. Parineeti Chopra accessorised her look with a huge nose ring and bracelet with soft, lusciously curled hairstyle.

However, it was the caption that took away all our attention. Parineeti Chopra mentioned in the same that she is now all decked up as a bride and is awaiting a husband. She even hilariously quizzed her fans if they have any clue on when he is coming.

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s post here

