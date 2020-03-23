Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Adorable Throwback Pictures For Brother’s Birthday

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, Jabariya Jodi, and more, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. The actor was recently seen celebrating her brother, Sahej Chopra’s birthday with adorable throwback pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra’s adorable throwback pictures for brother’s birthday

Bollywood actor, Parineeti Chopra, took to Instagram to share multiple throwback pictures. Parineeti’s caption for the picture was same as the one her brother posted on her birthday, last year. Sahej posted a picture of the two siblings, with their third sibling, Shivang Chopra. Sahej’s caption read, “Happy birthdayy didi!! Baaki phone pe bolunga 🤗♥️ @parineetichopra”. The caption of Parineeti’s picture also read, “ Happy birthday MY LIFELINE! 🥰🥰🥰 Baaki phone pe boloongi 😅@thisissahajchopra”.

Some time back, Parineeti Chopra posted a video of her youngest brother and herself, jamming to some tunes. The two were sitting in the backseat of a car, while the video was being recorded. The caption of her video read, “My little baby brother @shivangchopra99 and me. We have been doing these impromptu singing sessions for 20 years now. We could sing anywhere! Now waiting for a music director to “discover” us and give us a song!! 🤣 Anyone listening? We are enthu, will work hard, and no tantrums. (Price on request) 🤣 #Audition #MusicDirectorsPleaseNotice #NoAutotune”.

On the work front

Keeping in mind the outburst of the COVID-19, the makers of Parineeti's next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have decided to postpone the release of the film. The Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer was about to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, earlier. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the news.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2020

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 14, 2020

