Parineeti Chopra Left Stumped By A Talented Tabla Player Who Is All Over The Internet

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently shared a bunch of videos of an artist who is she believes is extremely good at what he does. She can be seen sharing the videos of Nikhil Paralikar as he is seen playing a musical instrument, tabla, in the best way possible. She has shared three videos while pointing out how talented he is.

Parineeti Chopra’s appreciation for music

Parineeti Chopra recently decided to share a few videos of a talented tabla player who has left the actor awestruck with his talent. In the first video shared on her Instagram story, she can be seen talking about how talented the tabla player is. In the video, artist Nikhil Paralikar can be seen playing complicated table chords for the song Meri Mitti from Parineeti Chopra’s film, Kesari.

She can be seen very impressed with the work that the artist has done here. In the second video shared, Nikhil Paralikar is seen playing the tabla on the English song by Justin Bieber called Where Are You Now. Playing a classical instrument on pop music creates a fusion which not many people have witnessed before.

Parineeti Chopra has expressed how impressed she is with the video as she writes the word “Ufff” in her story. She has also added the 'heart eyes' emoticons to add an effect to the slide. In the third story posted by Parineeti Chopra, she can be seen sharing a video where tabla artist Nikhil Paralikar can be seen playing the instrument on Nucleya’s Bass Rani which is a famous track in multiple clubs.

The video has received a lot of love from the audience for the upbeat and not-so-usual cover that the man has created. Parineeti Chopra has claimed with this story that she has become a fan of the tabla artist as he is a fine player. Have a look at the story put up on Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram here.

Parineeti Chopra has lately been keeping her fans updated with what she is doing while she is settled at home. The actor previously shared a meme made from the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai as she has expressed what she has been busy doing this quarantine. The meme indicated that the actor has been cooking a lot while she has the time. Have a look at the story from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy; Parineeti Chopra Instagram

