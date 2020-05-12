Parineeti Chopra Marks 3 Years Of 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' With A Profile Picture Change

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. She has proved her mettle as an actor in films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, etc. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. She was also seen in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. The romantic comedy released on May 12, 2017. Recently, Parineeti Chopra marked this special date on her social media by changing her profile picture.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Are Related, But Did You Know There's A Third Cousin?

In an earlier tweet by the actor, she referred to the film as a special film. The picture shared by Parineeti Chopra is from her movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. She captioned the picture with just a heart emoji. In the candid picture shared by the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor, she is seen laughing in a traditional outfit.

Also Read | IforIndia Concert: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & Alia Bhatt's Segment Details

See the picture here

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Jabariya Jodi's' Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Meri Pyaari Bindu

The rom-com released on May 12, 2017, and was directed by Akshay Roy and written by Suprotim Sengupta. The film’s plot revolves around two childhood friends Abhimanyu and Bindu. The movie shows their story when Bindu realises that she does not love him after a long relationship. The film was praised by the audience and actors alike for the performances and story of the film.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Grooves To Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Song 'Desi Girl'; Watch Video Here

Meri Pyaari Bindu cast

The film featured Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra also lent her voice to the song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin in the movie. The movie also featured Rajatabha Dutta, Aparajita Adhya, Prakash Belawadi and June Malia in supporting roles.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen on the silver screen with Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. The actor has also wrapped up the production of her upcoming biopic based on the life of ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. She will also be seen in the movie adaptation of Girl on the Train. Production of this movie based on the book is also complete. The actor will also be seen along with Arjun Kapoor once again in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.