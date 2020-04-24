Parineeti Chopra Grooves To Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Song 'Desi Girl'; Watch Video Here

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram has given major fitness and fashion goals to her fans. Parineeti Chopra, who shares a great bond with sister Priyanka Chopra, was caught in a video dancing to Priyanka Chopra's song, Desi Girl. The popular song is from PeeCee's movie, Dostana.

Her photos and videos have always been hailed by her fans. This video too has several comments and likes to it. Below is the video of Parineeti Chopra grooving to Priyanka Chopra's popular song, Desi girl

READ:Parineeti Chopra's 'Girl On The Train' And Other Movies Based On Books By Female Authors

Parineeti Chopra grooving to Priyanka Chopra's popular song Desi girl

READ:Sonakshi Sinha Or Parineeti Chopra - Who Wore The Punit Balana Outfit Better?

READ:Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Parineeti Chopra in the video below is seen dancing to sister Priyanka Chopra's hit song Desi Girl. The stunning actor was spotted in a white tank top with black leggings as she showcased her moves. Parineeti also added red trainers to complete her look. The Ishaqzaade actor's Instagram also showcases her other photoshoot pictures and movie promotional videos. Priyanka Chopra and sister Parineeti Chopra also have many photos of them online showcasing their strong bond.

READ:Parineeti Chopra Announces 'much Needed Detox' From Social Media; Read Post

READ:Fashion Revolution Day 2020: Look At How Priyanka Chopra Brought Fashion Revolution

Parineeti Chopra's dance was not only stunning but her moves were clean as well. The actor danced to the song following the same steps as Priyanka Chopra in the official video. Parineeti Chopra in the video can be seen in her unstyled hair along with no-makeup. Her Instagram is also filled with many of her other dancing videos.

READ:Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone Nailed It In These Bollywood Heist Films

READ:Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Provide 10,000 Footwears To Healthcare Workers In India & LA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.