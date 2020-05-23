Nick Jonas And Camila Cabello's Throwback Pics Will Make Your Day, Take A Look

Nick Jonas, who stepped in Adam Levine's shoes as the newest coach of the singing reality The Voice's latest season, seems to be having a great time doing the musical reality show. Nick Jonas is a multi-faceted personality who is a singer, actor and now also a TV personality. Nick's life has always been in the limelight for numerous reasons, especially linkups with his contemporaries.

There was a time when Nick Jonas was linked to quite a few females singers and other famous personalities. But one girl with whom his fans wanted really him to connect on a romantic note was none other than Havana singer Camila Cabello, back in 2016. We recently stumbled upon some Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello's pictures together, which shouldn't be missed. Take a look.

Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello's Stunning Pics

Nick Jonas's fans were in for a pleasant surprise when Nick shared a picture with Señorita singer Camila Cabello on his Instagram and Twitter. In fact, the two singing sensations also posed happily at the Billboard Music Awards 2016. Nick and Camila Cabello's fans showered their social media accounts with lots of wishes. The Sucker singer looks really dapper in this picture donning a black summer jacket, striped pants paired with a basic white T-shirt.

Not to miss his stylish black shades. Camila Cabello, on the other hand, is looking spectacular in this backless back dress with a thigh-high slit. But soon Nick Jonas cleared the air and clarified that he is single and not dating Camila Cabello or anyone. Then a year later Nick Jonas yet again shared a picture with the Fifth Harmony singer on his Insta handle.

In this Nick Jonas'Instgram picture, both of them look amazing together. The two met at the Latin Grammys Awards in 2017, and yet again speculations around the dating rumours started doing the rounds. But both of them always said that they are good friends only. The rumours finally came to an end when Nick Jonas tied the knot with Global star and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra in December 2018.

