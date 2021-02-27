'The Girl On The Train' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Mystery Thriller

Parineeti Chopra's highly-anticipated film The Girl On The Train premiered on Netflix on Friday, February 26, 2021. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is based on the Paula Hawkins book of the same name. The cast of The Girl On The Train is headlined by Parineeti, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. According to the official website of Netflix, the film chronicles the story of a "troubled divorcée who fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case."' Read on to know about the mystery psychological thriller's cast to find out details about all The Girl On The Train characters.

The Girl On The Train cast (lead)

Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor

Actor Parineeti Chopra plays the lead role of Mira Kapoor in The Girl On The Train. Parineeti as Mira essays the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in the murder case of Nusrat John. She aimlessly rides a train into London and is shown to fixate on the lives of Nusrat and her husband, Anand Joshi.

Aditi Rao Hydari as Nusrat John

Polyglot actor Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Nusrat John in this Ribhu Dasgupta directorial. Nusrat is Anand Joshi's wife in the film. The film revolves around Nusrat's murder mystery as Mira is the prime suspect of her killing because she had been fixating on her marriage.

Kirti Kulhari as Inspector Kaur

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors actor Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Inspector Kaur in this psychological mystery thriller. Inspector Kaur is appointed to solve Nusrat's murder mystery. The prime suspect of Nusrat's murder for Kaur is Mira because the latter often stalked the former.

Avinash Tiwary as Shekhar Kapoor

Avinash Tiwary plays the role of Shekhar Kapoor in The Girl On The Train. Avinash as Shekhar essays the role of Mira's ex-husband in the film. After parting ways from Mira, Shekhar goes on to marry Anjali Kapoor for leading a normal life, which he couldn't with Mira, post their car accident.

The Girl On The Train cast (supporting)

Shamaun Ahmed plays Nusrat’s husband, Anand Joshi

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays doctor Hamid

Natasha Benton plays Shekhar’s second wife, Anjali Kapoor

