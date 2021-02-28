Priyanka's 'We Can Be Heroes', Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train' Among Top 10 On Netflix

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra’s superhero film We can be Heroes and her sister Parineeti Chopra’s latest released film The Girl on The Train has made it to the list of top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix in the US. Priyanka’s film is currently holding the number six position while Parineeti’s film is at number seven. Reposting a fan’s tweet on Twitter that mentioned the two stars charging control on Netflix in the US, Parineeti wrote, “#ChopraDomination haha @priyankachopra.”

Another Netizen in the comment section showed that The Girl on The Train is the ‘second most-watched movie worldwide.’ Her followers and fans were quick enough to hail the actress for her spectacular acting skills in the film. There were even some who called it one of her best works on the big screen to date. On receiving such words of encouragement from the people, the actress had earlier penned a note on Twitter and wrote, “Guys, thankyou thankyou thankyou for your reviews and love! .. OVERWHELMED.”

As the thriller hit Netflix on February 26 and reviews poured in, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas too gave a thumbs up to the vent. The actress caught her sister’s The Girl on the Train upon its release and seemed impressed. Sharing a picture of her screen with the movie playing on her TV screen, the actor wrote that she was proud of 'Tisha', referring to Parineeti by her nickname. She stated that the movie was out now while posting flame, heart, and thumbs-up emojis.

Based on the novel of the same name, the movie sees Parineeti playing the character Mira, who is an alcoholic and a stressed divorcee, who witnesses a turning point in her life when she is embroiled in a murder case investigation. The action-thriller also stars Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor while Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Russo Brother’s Citadel. She also recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Text For You in the UK.

