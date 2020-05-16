Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Wore The Stylish Black Saree Better?

Parineeti Chopra is a popular actor in Bollywood who is also acclaimed for her amazing fashion sense. On the other hand, Anita Hassanandani is also making waves in the acting industry, with her steller TV performances. The television diva too is praised for her stylish and stellar fashion choices. Both the actors, Parineeti Chopra and Anita Hassanandani have a huge fan base. The actors love to wear sarees and were recently marked in a fashion face-off as both sported an equally splendid traditional black coloured saree.

Anita Hassanandani had donned the beautiful saree look for her TV show named Naagin. While Parineeti Chopra wore the gorgeous black saree for the Bachchan family's Diwali party celebrations. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to choose who donned the saree look better. Take a look at their impeccable pictures here:

Parineeti Chopra’s picture-

Parineeti Chopra was an amazing visual in that beautiful black sheer saree. The beautiful floral embroidered saree was accessorised with a pair of silver Jhumkas to complete the dazzling look. Parineeti Chopra looked fantastic as she gave some serious classic Indian beauty feels in this traditional avatar. Her blouse was a sleeveless deep v-neck from both, front and back, which gave the perfect edge to her look.

Parineeti Chopra had her hair curled and tied into a braided style pony-tail to complement the look. Parineeti Chopra’s makeup had a slight bronze colour to it and also the smoky eyes, which matched perfectly with the black transparent saree. Fans claimed that the dazzling actor, Parineeti Chopra looked classy and impeccable in the pictures.

Anita Hassanandani’s photo-

Anita Hassanandani’s dazzling black saree was accompanied by a fashionable halter necked blouse. Anita Hassanandani donned the traditional attire with sheer grace, as is evident from the picture. Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram is overflowing with her voguish looks in saree. The beautifully detailed black coloured saree looked extremely regal on the beautiful actor.

Anita Hassanandani kept her saree look simple by just wearing a ring and did not accessorise it with heavy jewellery. She wore pinkish brown coloured makeup along with smokey eyes to complement the look. Anita Hassanandani’s hair were styled curly and perfectly matched her beautiful traditional look. Fans claimed that Anita Hassanandani looked royal and gorgeous in the picture.

