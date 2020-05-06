Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani & Divyanka Tripathi Flaunting Their Royal Blue Saree Looks

Television personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning sarees. All the TV industry's female actors are well-known for their fashion sense and always manage to turn heads with their style statements. They keep on updating the new trends along with following the old traditions.

Actors like Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, among other actors pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer sarees effortlessly along with the prettiest makeup and hairstyle makes the look perfect. Hence, here are some popular TV actors, from Nia Sharma to Divyanka Tripathi who aced the royal blue color saree look just perfectly.

Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and others look stunning in royal blue sarees

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is wearing a floral work Gotta Pati blouse which has a sleeveless and V-neck pattern. Nia Sharma accessorized her traditional saree look with royal blue bangles and a middle-parted long open hairstyle. Have a look at Nia Sharma’s stunning saree look-

Anita Hassanandani

The beautiful Anita Hassanandani is flaunting the royal blue saree look with a designer lace blouse. She is wearing a net heavy sequin work saree which also has a golden and blue sequin border. Anita Hassanandani complimented her look with golden ethnic earrings and side-partitioned big curls hairstyle.

Anita Hassanandani once again slaying in a royal blue saree along with a stunning designer furred sleeve blouse with a deep V-neck style. It is a plain silk saree worn by Anita Hassanandani in a stylish way which also carries a shimmery border. She ended the look with long silver earrings and a ring and nude makeup.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is wearing a royal blue saree, which she has paired with a boat neck style blouse. Her designer blouse is a sequin heavy work pattern. Divyanka Tripathi is donning plain silk saree with a silver clutch in hand. Divyanka completed her look with white wedges, long open curly hairstyle and shiny make up.

