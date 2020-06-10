Parineeti Chopra's Videos Where She Has Flaunted Her Eternal Love For Singing

Parineeti Chopra is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known for singing talents apart from her natural and effortless acting skills. Parineeti has crooned some hit songs for her films as well, including the romantic song Mana Ke Ham Yaar from her movie Meri Pyari Bindu, as well the song Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari. She often breaks into a singing mode and showcases her innate love for singing. Check out the times Parineeti broke into a song for her fans and followers.

Parineeti Chopra's singing Tu Hi Re

Parineeti recently uploaded her singing video on Instagram where she could be seen singing a verse of the 1998 movie Bombay called Tu Hi Re. She called this as a "quarantine antakshari" and even challenged the fellow Bollywood singers Alia, Shraddha Kapoor, and her Meri Pyari Bindu costar Ayushmann.

Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa

Parineeti broke into a song in the middle of her car journey with her brother Shivang Chopra. She captioned saying that she has been doing this since a long time and she and her siblings often start to sing and duet with her at any and every time of the day since 20 years, She jokingly called the music directors to notice them and give them a song to sing as well. They sang the 60s song by Mohammed Rafi called Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa from the movie Chirag.

Parineeti singing Mana Ke Hum yaar

The screengrab is from the time when Parineeti was having an online interview with the film critic Rajeev Masand. She sang a few lines from her first Bollywood song Mana Ke Hum Yaar during her online interview.

Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti and Ayushmann attended the Radio Mirchi's studio during the promotions of their movie Meri Pyaar Bindu. She sang the female version of Mana Ke Hum Yaar. The song is also available in a duet version with Ayushmann as well.

Parineeti Chopra's video singing Piya Tose Naina Lage

Parineeti Chopra sang one of her favourite songs from the 60s movie Guide called Piya Tose Naina Lage. She appeared along with Ayushmann during the promotions of their movie Meri Pyaar Bindu. Check out her melodious voice singing the evergreen Bollywood song.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in a series of movies including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor as well as The Girl on the Train. She was last seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Promo Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

