Parineeti Chopra Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Slayed Stylish Tracksuit Better?

Both Parineeti Chopra and Sara Ali Khan have been termed as trendsetters by the fashion police on various occasions. The actors have a unique style of dressing and their fashion sense is hailed by many of their fans. Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in a purple tracksuit some time ago and Parineet Chopra was seen in a similar one in black. Here's an overview of who slayed in the outfit better.

Parineeti Chopra or Sara Ali Khan - Who wore it better?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wore a black tracksuit while she was vacationing abroad with her team some time back. She paired her all-black outfit with a pair of white sneakers and carried a Loius Vuitton bag. Parineeti Chopra went for a minimal makeup look as she held her hair back with a pair of black shades. Parineeti Chopra recreated an award function ceremony in the funny video, with her manager thanking her for everything and presenting her an award for the Best Manager.

Sara Ali Khan

In the boomerang video, Sara Ali Khan shared on her Instagram account, she wore a purple and pink tracksuit. She paired it up her outfit with matching shoes and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was let down and she covered her mouth with a mask as she was seen travelling in a metro.

Professionally, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in next release Coolie No. 1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the original Coolie No. 1 which released in 1995, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie The Girl On The Train which is the adaptation of Paula Hawkin's popular novel with the same name.

